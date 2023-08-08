COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has been arrested several months after allegedly smuggling drugs to her son in prison, troopers say.

Michigan State Police said in November 2022, 65-year-old Cheryl Haggart, of Rosebush, was visiting her son at Lakeland Correctional Facility near Coldwater when she allegedly gave him a face mask that contained strips of suboxone, which is an opioid.

When Brandon Haggart, 34, was searched after the visit, officers found the suboxone, according to MSP.

But although security video showed the alleged delivery, the mother had already left, troopers said.

Brandon Haggart was arrested and charged. Police also obtained a warrant for Cheryl Haggart’s arrest, but she evaded police, according to MSP.

Troopers found Cheryl Haggart in Midland on Aug. 1. MSP said she was arrested and arraigned on two felony charges.

Both cases will go through Branch County courts, according to MSP.