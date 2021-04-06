MSP: SUV that hit 3 kids found, driver identified

SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say they have found the SUV that left the scene after hitting three children in rural Branch County Monday.

Investigators said they got a tip Tuesday about where to find the Chevrolet Equinox and tracked it down to a home on Hackman Road near M-66 north of Sturgis.

The driver, a 42-year-old Sturgis man whose name has not been released, is cooperating with MSP’s investigation. He had not been arrested as of Tuesday.

He gave a sample of his blood for toxicology testing and investigators are going through his cellphone. Police are also looking through the SUV. Once MSP wraps up its investigation, it will be sent to the prosecutor, who will make a decision on charges.

The house where the SUV was found is about 11 miles from where the crash happened Monday afternoon on Ralston Road near Arney Road in Sherwood Township, southwest of Union City. Police say the SUV hit three siblings as they rode their bikes and then drove off.

A 14-year-old boy who had to be airlifted to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo remained in critical condition Tuesday.

The others, a 7-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, were also taken to the hospital. Their injuries were less serious.