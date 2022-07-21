KINDERHOOK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for two suspects who stole a 1975 Pontiac Firebird Grand AM after writing a bad check.

The Michigan State Police said troopers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle and check fraud on Angola Road near the Indiana border.

A courtesy photo of the stolen 1975 black Pontiac Firebird Grand AM. (Michigan State Police)

The suspects — Brian David Martin, 59, and Angela Frances Plovie, 52 — met the victim to buy a 1975 black Pontiac Firebird Grand AM. Martin wrote a bad check that bounced and then stole the vehicle, according to MSP.

The stolen car has a historical Michigan registration plate on the back and a confederate flag decorative license plate on the front. There is also a large crack that splits the gold firebird emblem on the hood, the news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500 or Crime Stoppers at 574.288.STOP.