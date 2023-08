OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A semitruck hauling aerosol cans and paint exploded and caught on fire near Coldwater Saturday, troopers say.

It happened on southbound I-69 near Fenn Road.

There were no injuries, Michigan State Police told News 8. Firefighters were on scene and the fire was contained.

Troopers said southbound traffic was closed so they could clean up the scene, but the northbound portion of I-69 was open.