COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — After a man fled from troopers during a Coldwater traffic stop, Michigan State Police says troopers tracked him down at a hotel and arrested him on the very same day.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 22, troopers said they originally tried to stop the driver of a Chevy Tahoe on Chicago Street by Airport Road in Coldwater. The driver was going 79 mph in a 55 mph zone, his registration was expired and he had no insurance, MSP said.

The driver, however, sped away quickly, and troopers said they decided not to chase him “for public safety reasons.”

Using the information they had, troopers were able to find the Chevy Tahoe parked at a hotel, and they used surveillance footage to confirm the driver had checked into the hotel, according to MSP.

Troopers said their efforts to contact the driver in his hotel room were not fruitful, so they secured a search warrant to enter. They detained and interviewed the driver and a 22-year-old woman who was with him, per MSP.

Troopers said they used several forms of evidence to confirm the driver’s identity and ultimately arrested Detroit resident Jimiel Jackson, 26, on two counts of fourth-degree fleeing and eluding an officer, resisting and obstructing an officer, driving without a valid license and operating a vehicle without security.

Jackson was lodged at the Branch County jail and arraigned on the above charges, according to MSP.