TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Police is looking for two men who are believed to have broken in to and stolen from several locations in Branch and Calhoun counties.

MSP says that troopers were sent to an address on South Drive South near 13 Mile Road for a theft that had happened in in the area.

The property owner told troopers that he thinks the same people had also stolen property from his home down the street two nights before, MSP said.

Troopers were given still frames from several trail cameras the property owner had set up on both properties. MSP said that two white men are seen in the photos along with a silver Trail Blazer.

The two men are believed to be Branch County residents. They are suspects in several other thefts and break-ins, MSP said.

The incident remains under investigation.