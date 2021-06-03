MSP finds stolen car after pulling driver over

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police Troopers discovered a car was stolen after pulling a driver over Coldwater Tuesday.

MSP pulled a car pulling a trailer over on US-12 near Fiske Road for an equipment violation. The troopers soon realize the car had been stolen from Indiana, MSP said in a Thursday release.

The trailer did not have a valid registration, and the VIN number was painted over, MSP said.

Troopers say they found suspected methamphetamines, keys for other cars, car titles not in the driver or passenger’s names, and other items suspected to be stolen in the car.

One of the car titles was connected to an Emmett Township Police Department car stolen in 2020, MSP said.

MSP said the driver, a 39-year-old man from Union City was arrested, while the passenger, a 36-uear-old from Coldwater, was detained and later released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.