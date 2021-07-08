MSP: Driver on drugs damaged cruiser windshield

A photo of the cracked windshield in the patrol vehicle. (courtesy Michigan State Police)

UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver arrested for operating under the influence of drugs kicked and damaged the windshield of a patrol car Saturday.

It happened around 8 p.m. on July 3.

Troopers responded to a car in a ditch on Adolph Road near Francisco Road in Union Township, Michigan State Police said in a Thursday release. A man, a 31-year-old from Holland, was standing next to the car.

He had lost control of his car and crossed the centerline, eventually crashing into the ditch, MSP said.

MSP says he was arrested, handcuffed and put in a patrol vehicle after being examined by a trooper who was trained to tell if someone has used drugs.

While in the front passenger seat of the patrol vehicle, he kicked the windshield and cracked it, authorities say.

Authorities say he has been charged with operating under the influence of drugs and malicious destruction of police property.