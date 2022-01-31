MSP, Branch Co. sheriff warn of missed jury duty scam

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are warning residents not to fall for phone scammers saying you owe money for missing jury duty.

In a release Monday, Michigan State Police and Branch County Sheriff’s Department said they are investigating reports of phone scams in the county. The scammer, who claims to be a BCSD deputy, says you missed jury duty, a warrant was issued for your arrest and you must pay money to avoid going to jail.

Authorities say that the call is not legitimate and that the county court system won’t conduct business that way. Residents should not give any money to the phone scammer.

If you received a call, you’re asked to take down the scammer’s number and any names the caller uses, then report it to the FBI’s website.

If you have paid money to the scammers, you’re asked to call the Branch County Sheriff’s Department at 517.278.2325 or Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.