COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An attorney has been arrested, accused of bringing drugs into a state prison, police say.

Michigan State Police said the lawyer, a 69-year-old from Livonia, was arrested Thursday for allegedly smuggling contraband into Lakeland Correctional Facility near Coldwater.

The investigation into the smuggling started last month. MSP said the suspect brought the drugs into the prison “under the guise of an attorney/client visit.”

The suspect, whose name was not released pending arraignment, was jailed in Branch County.

Saying that contraband posed a serious safety risk, MSP reminded people “to be wary” when asked to bring something into a prison “outside of accepted normal practices allowed by that facility.”

“We also would remind people that specifically not knowing what you are bringing in does not automatically absolve you of any legal responsibilities or consequences if caught,” MSP said in a release.