MSP: Attempted child porn blackmail leads to UK teen arrest

SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old English boy has been arrested after Michigan State Police began investigating the attempted blackmail of a Branch County child for explicit images.

Michigan State Police troopers were sent to a location in Sherwood Township after parents of an 11-year-old reported that their child accidentally sent an inappropriate photo to a person claiming to be a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. The supposed 15-year-old girl then attempted to blackmail the child for more photos.

Troopers were able to get a court order for the suspect’s Snapchat account, where they found more child porn of other victims. The digital information from the Snapchat account said that the suspect was located in England, MSP said.

Troopers contacted the England attaché at the National Children Center for Missing and Exploited Children through the English consulate in Washington D.C. MSP said the Department of Homeland Security helped with transferring the evidence over to investigators in England.

Once the evidence was shared, the investigators began working on the case. MSP said that a 17-year-old boy was then found and arrested last week in England.

Due to the ages of the individuals involved, their names have not been released.