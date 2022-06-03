BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver of a motorcycle died in a crash with a pickup truck near Coldwater, deputies say.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Friday. A 45-year-old man was driving a motorcycle eastbound on W. Chicago Road west of Wheeler Road in Batavia Township, according to the Branch County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness to the crash told deputies that a gust of wind may have caused the motorcycle driver to drift over the center line and crash into the rear driver’s side of a pickup truck. The truck was headed west on W. Chicago Road.

The driver was thrown from the motorcycle. He was wearing a helmet, but ultimately died from his injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 79-year-old man from Coldwater, suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.