Michigan State Police request help to ID Branch Co. arson suspect

EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly said the arson happened in Barry, not Branch County. We apologize for the error.

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Police Marshall Post is asking the public to help find a suspect they believe is tied to an Arson in Branch County.

The suspect is described as being a younger white female around 5’6″-5’9″ with brown hair and having a dark colored backpack with her.

The arson happened in the 200 block of Kosmerick and Clearwater rd in Bethel Township around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, which is also the last time the female suspect was seen.

Authorities say they went to an excavator that was on fire in a nearby farm field and later found out the excavator was intentionally set on fire.

Anyone with information should call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.