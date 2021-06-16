Man wanted in deadly Branch County crash

OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a man accused of causing a deadly crash involving a bicyclist in Branch County in April.

The Branch County Prosecutor’s Office says it has charged Jacob Daniel Ward of Coldwater on several charges: operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, moving violation causing death, use of methamphetamines and use of marijuana.

On April 12, the Michigan State Police said it responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of Angola Road and Nye Road in Ovid Township, south of Coldwater. A 25-year-old Coldwater woman riding a bike was hit from behind by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

On May 25, the county prosecutor’s office issued an arrest warrant for Ward, who has not yet been arrested as of Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities are asking for help in finding the suspect. Ward is described as standing 6-foot-4, weighing about 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Michigan State Police at 269.558.0500. Tip can also be submitted online through MSP’s app.