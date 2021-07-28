Man wanted in deadly Branch Co. crash arrested

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — The man wanted for a deadly crash in Branch County has been arrested, authorities say.

Jacob Daniel Ward was wanted on multiple charges after a bicyclist was killed in a crash on April 12 in Ovid Township. He was arrested on July 14 at Virginia Beach, a spokesperson for Michigan State Police told News 8.

The county prosecutor’s office had issued an arrest warrant for Ward on May 25, after a 25-year-old Coldwater woman riding a bike was hit from behind by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

Authorities later asked the public for help in finding him.

The Branch County Prosecutor’s Office said in June it has charged Ward on several charges: operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, moving violation causing death, use of methamphetamines and use of marijuana.