COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver who crashed into three Union City-area children, killing one of them, will spend between 13 and 25 years in a state prison.

Daniel Silich, 43, was sentenced Tuesday to between nine and 15 years in prison for manslaughter and failure to stop at the scene of a crash causing death, plus between four and 10 years for tampering with evidence.

A photo of Landen, a 13-year-old boy who was hit by an SUV in Branch County on April 5, 2021. (Courtesy: The Risner Family)

The crash happened April 5, 2021, on Ralston Road near Arney Road in Sherwood Township, southwest of Union City. Police say an SUV hit the three Risner siblings as they rode their bikes and the driver then took off.

One of the children, 13-year-old Landen, was airlifted to the hospital. He died April 18, 2021.

The day after the crash, authorities found the SUV at a home near Sturgis. Silich was later charged with a slew of crimes, including a count of second-degree murder.

Silich pleaded guilty last month to manslaughter with a motor vehicle, failure to stop at the scene of a crash resulting in death and tampering with evidence. Several other counts were dismissed.