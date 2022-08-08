COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been sentenced to serve time in prison in connection to the death of a 36-year-old Coldwater man in 2018.

Chad Danbury, 45, was sentenced to serve a minimum of 12 months in prison. He was credited one day. He was also sentenced to 24 months of probation.

On June 3, 2018, Grant Morrison died at a home on Morning Glory Lane near S. Centennial Road in Ovid Township.

When emergency responders arrived after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance, Morrison was found face-down on the floor, court documents say.

People at the scene told investigators Morrison and Danbury had gotten into a fight after Danbury was told to leave.

Danbury previously pled guilty to home invasion. Other charges were dismissed.