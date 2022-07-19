COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A man originally charged with murder in a 2018 death near Coldwater has pleaded to home invasion.

Chad Danbury pleaded guilty June 23 to third-degree home invasion. Charges of second-degree murder and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder were dismissed.

The charges stemmed from the June 2018 death of Grant Morrison, 36, in Ovid Township, south of Coldwater. Authorities say Danbury and Morrison were drinking, Danbury was told to leave the home and the two men got into a fight. A minor who saw the fight called 911. When officers arrived, Morrison was dead. Danbury told police that he “had to choke Grant to get him to calm down.”

Danbury was charged with murder more than a year after Morrison’s death, in October 2019.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 8.