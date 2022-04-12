COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A Sturgis man has pleaded guilty to several charges in connection to a deadly crash last year.

Daniel Silich, 43, pleaded guilty on Monday to manslaughter with a motor vehicle, failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with evidence. All other charges were dropped.

The crash happened April 5, 2021, on Ralston Road near Arney Road in Sherwood Township, southwest of Union City. Authorities say a Chevrolet Equinox left the road and hit the three Risner siblings, at the time, were ages 6, 13 and 14, as they rode their bikes. The driver then took off.

A photo of Landen, a 13-year-old boy who was hit by an SUV in Branch County on April 5, 2021. (Courtesy: The Risner Family)

The 13-year-old, Landen, had to be airlifted to the hospital. He died on April 18.

The other two children were injured in the crash.

Investigators tracked Silich down to the Sturgis area, about 11 miles away from the crash scene, the day after it happened.

Silich is scheduled to be sentenced on May 2.