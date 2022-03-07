Man charged in October home invasion near Bronson

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A Sturgis man faces felony charges for allegedly forcing his way into a home northwest of Bronson in October, threatening a woman with a gun and robbing her.

Dylan Brand was arraigned March 4 on charges of armed robbery, first-degree home invasion and felony firearm as a fourth-time habitual offender. He pleaded not guilty, court records show.

Court documents say that on Oct. 22 of last year, a woman who lives in the area of Burr Oak Road and Sackett Road in Bronson Township answered a knock at her door to find a man armed with a black handgun. She told the Branch County Sheriff’s Office that the man pointed the gun at her, pushed his way into the house and demanded to know where the safe was. At first, she just pushed the gun away because she thought it was a prank. He then held the gun to her head, she said and again asked where the safe was. She said she didn’t have one. The man ultimately stole her purse and drove off.

Deputies put out a description of the suspect and police in Sturgis, about 12 miles away, soon spotted it. They also realized they had chased the same car not long before. They gave chase again, the suspect’s vehicle crashed and the suspect took off on foot. Brand was soon arrested.

Sturgis police say they found the victim’s wallet and her insurance card in his car. They said they also recovered the gun, which the suspect threw away during the chase. They said it was loaded.

Brand was initially jailed in St. Joseph County on fleeing and eluding and weapons charges. The charges linked directly to the robbery were requested in February of this year.

Brand’s bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety. He’s expected back in court for a conference on March 15 and a hearing on March 22.