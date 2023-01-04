COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of attacking two men near Union City on Monday has been charged.

Dustin Sprague was charged Tuesday with two counts of assault with intent to murder and one count of first-degree home invasion, the Branch County Prosecutor’s Office said in a video release. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison, the prosecutor’s office said.

Sprague had worked for the one of the victims but was fired in 2021. According to court documents, Sprague told authorities he believed that man had been following him the day before, so he went to the home on Monday to confront him. He told investigators he saw his former boss outside and his former boss threatened him. Sprague said he then went into the garage and found a hammer and knife.

Surveillance footage shows Sprague hiding in the garage, court documents say. They say when a second man left the home with a 3-year-old, Sprague attacked and stabbed him.

Court documents say Sprague admitted to attacking the second man when he came out of the home. He told investigators he tried to calm down the 3-year-old and then got into the home by kicking the door in, where he saw the first man (his former boss) with a gun. He said his former boss then dropped the gun and ran.

The former boss said Sprague threatened murder, so he took off through a window. Sprague ran after him and stabbed him, court documents say.

Another person on scene fought Sprague and helped restrain him. The prosecutor’s office said when deputies got there got there, Sprague was being held down by two men.

The second man was lying on the ground nearby with stab wounds. He is in critical condition, the prosecutor’s office said.

According to court documents, Sprague was out on bond for a domestic violence and strangulation case that took place in another county. His bond has been set at $1 million. His next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24