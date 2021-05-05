Man accused of murder in crash that killed 13-year-old

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A Sturgis man has been charged with a slew of crimes including murder after authorities say he hit three children with his car, killing one of them.

Daniel Silich was arrested and arraigned Wednesday on charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter with a motor vehicle, failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death, reckless driving causing death, tampering with evidence, failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment, reckless driving causing serious impairment of bodily function, failure to stop at the scene of a personal injury accident, one count of meth use, one count of fentanyl use and a count of driving without an operator’s license.

The crash happened April 5 on Ralston Road near Arney Road in Sherwood Township, southwest of Union City. Authorities say a Chevrolet Equinox left the road and hit the three Risner siblings, ages 6, 13 and 14, as they rode their bikes. The driver then took off.

The 13-year-old, Landen, had to be airlifted to the hospital. He died April 18.

A photo of Landen, a 13-year-old boy who was hit by an SUV in Branch County on April 5, 2021. (Courtesy: The Risner Family)

The 6-year-old, Roman, sustained a fractured leg. The 14-year-old girl’s injuries were less serious.

Investigators tracked Silich down to the Sturgis area, about 11 miles away from the scene of the crash, the day after it happened.

If convicted of murder, Silich, 42, faces life in prison. He’s expected back in court May 19 for a hearing.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Landen’s family.