COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — Some young artists in West Michigan are getting the chance to show their stuff as part of a new contest.

The Tibbits Opera Foundation and Arts Council in Coldwater is inviting kids to take part in the spring ‘Kids’ Art Rocks!’ contest.

Students from preschool age to high school seniors are encouraged to submit their artwork for the annual show and contest.

A jury will then select the best pieces in each grade level. Those pieces will be professionally framed and put into an art lease program for businesses to sponsor and display for the next year.

“Not only does it give students the chance to feature their art work, but everybody’s art work —regardless of whether they’re chosen for the year-long lease or not — is featured in our art gallery here,” Stephanie Burdick with Tibbits Opera Foundation and Arts Council said. “We do a reception, so their friends are welcome to come, their family is welcome to come, and it’s just a really cool thing for new young artists to see their piece on display and be able to show it to their family and friends.”

Students have until March 21 to submit their work for the contest. There is no cost to enter and each student may submit one piece.

More information can be found at tibbits.org.