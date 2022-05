COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been sentenced for child abuse as a habitual offender in Branch County.

On Monday, Nicholas Plateck was sentenced to 18 to 75 years for first-degree child abuse as a third-time habitual offender. Two other charges of second-degree child abuse and possession of meth were dismissed, the county prosecuting attorney’s office said.

Plateck plead guilty as charged on March 31.