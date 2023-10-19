GIRARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews on Thursday continued to haul away dirt contaminated by a gasoline spill south of Tekonsha.

The break happened Tuesday night west of Bell Road between Girard and Vincent Lake roads in Girard Township. Officials say about 8,400 gallons of gasoline spilled.

The Branch County Office of Emergency Management said an area about 30 feet by 50 feet was affected. It provided an aerial photo showing the clean-up site in an apparently vacant field.

Crews work to clean up a gasoline spill in Girard Township. (Courtesy Branch County Office of Emergency Management)

The soil is being sampled and removed, then sent to two regulated landfill sites — one local and another in Ohio — that deal with contaminated materials.

The county said testing of nearby wells would continue for at least the next two days to make sure they weren’t contaminated.

Bell Road is expected to be closed between Girard Road and County Line Road at least through Oct. 27 to give crews plenty of room to work.

The county said Thursday that crews have worked out exactly where the leak is, but still don’t know what caused it.

The 10-inch underground pipeline moves about 3 million gallons of fuel daily from Whiting, Indiana, to River Rouge, near Detroit. Installed in 1953, it is inspected every three to five years. Emergency management added that there are flyovers for a check every two weeks.