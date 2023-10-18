GIRARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say there was a large break on a gasoline pipeline in Branch County.

The Branch County Office of Emergency Management said the break happened around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday near Bell Road between Girard and Vincent Lake roads in Girard Township, north of Coldwater. BP operates the gasoline pipeline.

The county says it has evacuated affected residents and is working with local, state and federal agencies to lessen the environmental impact and remediate the affected area.

It’s unknown how much gasoline was spilled or what caused the break.