GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Grand Valley State University student athlete is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl at a party in Southwest Michigan last summer.

Olando Trader, 19, has been charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in the assault of a 16-year-old at a party. He faces up to 15 years in jail.

According to court documents, on July 17, 2022, the teen told deputies at the Branch County Sheriff’s Department that she had been sexually assaulted by Trader the night before.

She said she was at a party with other minors and was drinking. During the evening, she began to feel tired and went to sleep in an upstairs bedroom. She told deputies that while asleep, Trader came into the bedroom and asked her if she wanted to have sex. She said no.

Trader then forced her to have oral sex with him and then left, court documents said. She said he then came back to the room, held her down by the neck and forced her to have sex with him.

Court documents said afterward, the teen went into the general area of the house and accused Trader of raping her. A friend then came and picked her up and she reported the assault to the sheriff’s department.

A drug screening was performed on the teen and tested positive for GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyric acid), one of the most common “date rape” drugs in the country, court documents said.

When Trader went for an interview with deputies, court documents said he denied having any sexual encounters with her. He said he was asleep in the bedroom when the teen came in and laid down next to him to sleep. Trader told deputies that he told her she could not be in the room and he got up and left.

He and other minors at the party told deputies that the teen had been flirting with or interested in Trader throughout the night.

Through a personal protection order, Trader’s mother alleged that he received oral sex after the teen asked. Court documents said this contradicts what Trader told police.

Trader’s DNA was found on the victim and DNA from the teen was found on Trader, court documents said.

Trader has been taken into custody and a bond was set at $50,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 9.

Trader was on Grand Valley State University’s football roster in August but quit the program Oct. 25, the school’s athletic department confirmed to News 8. It was the athletic department’s understanding that Trader was also no longer a student at the school.