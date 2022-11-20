COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters in Coldwater saved a puppy from a fentanyl overdose.

A puppy named Whip got into a fentanyl patch, the Coldwater Firefighters Local 2555 said on Saturday in a Facebook post.

Her owners brought the puppy to the fire station. Firefighters gave Whip two doses of Narcan, a naloxone overdose medication, firefighters say.

They say the puppy is now doing OK.

“This isn’t a call we normally expect!” the Facebook posts says. “She will be monitored until her follow up with her veterinarian. Nice work C-Platoon.”