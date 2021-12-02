Firefighters free driver from mangled pickup truck in SW MI

Firefighters from Quincy and Coldwater respond to a Dec. 2, 2021 crash in Quincy. (Quincy Fire Department/Facebook)

QUINCY, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Branch County are investigating a crash that trapped a driver.

The vehicle smashed into a tree Thursday morning on South Fremont Road in Quincy, just east of Coldwater.

Firefighters from Quincy found the driver alert inside the vehicle “but significantly pinned in the wreckage,” according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Dispatchers called in additional crews from Coldwater, which brought their Jaws of Life.

It took the team nearly 90 minutes to free the driver. The driver was flown to a hospital with unknown injuries, according to the fire department.