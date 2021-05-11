Driver who hit buggy, killing 3 kids, pleads no contest to OUI causing death

ALGANSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has pled no contest to operating under the influence causing death, after a crash killed three children in June of 2019.

Tyler Frye, a man from Indiana, pled no contest to the charge at his 9 a.m. plea hearing Tuesday. Other charges, including a count of felony firearm, were dismissed.

Frye was charged after being accused of rear-ending an Amish horse-drawn carriage in Branch County’s Algansee Township in June of 2019. The crash threw a family of seven from the buggy, causing the death of three kids. A 2-year-old and 6-year-old died at the scene, and a 4-year-old died later at the hospital.

Frye told officers on scene he “had too many.”

His sentencing has not been scheduled yet.