Convicted serial killer found dead in jail

Branch County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An undated photo of Danny Ranes. (Courtesy of the Michigan Department of Corrections)

COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Convicted serial killer Danny Ranes died while in prison last week.

Lakeland Correctional staff found Ranes unresponsive on Jan. 29, a spokesman with the Michigan Department of Correction said. Staff and first responders attempted lifesaving measures until he was pronounced dead by a doctor from an area hospital.

Michigan State Police are investigating his death, and the initial investigation shows no signs of foul play or drug use.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed to determine the cause of death.

Ranes was serving multiple life sentences for raping and killing four women in the 1970s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!