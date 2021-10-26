Coldwater woman pleads in dog attack that injured neighbor

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has been sentenced to pay a fine after her neighbor said her dogs attacked him twice.

Rachel Natasha-Mikovic Day pleaded no contest on Tuesday to one count of dog at large and one count of harboring a vicious dog.

Two counts of failing to register a dog, a second count of dog at large and a second count of harboring a vicious dog were dismissed.

She was sentenced at the plea hearing to pay a total of $250 in fines.

The plea comes after her neighbor said her dogs, two Dogo Argentinos, attacked him twice in February.

Court documents allege that in one incident, the dogs went onto the neighbor’s property and became aggressive, biting and ripping a grocery bag he was holding.

In the other incident, the neighbor says he had knocked on her door to let her know the dogs were loose. No one answered, and as he was walking back home the dogs attacked him in the front yard. Documents show his forearm was ripped open to the bone as he tried to protect his face. The neighbor then shot both dogs with a handgun.