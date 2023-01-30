COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A Coldwater woman has been charged with assault for shooting her daughter in the abdomen, prosecutors say.

Kathleen Rowe, of Coldwater, was charged Friday with discharging a firearm inside a building causing serious impairment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, felonious assault, and a weapons charge.

The charges stem from Thursday, when Branch County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots fired complaint. When they arrived, they found a female who had been shot in the abdomen.

Rowe, who is the victim’s mother, was still at the home. After deputies investigated, she was arrested and booked into the Branch County Jail.

The victim was in the hospital as of Friday afternoon.

Rowe is being held on $150,000 bond.