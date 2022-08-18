COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for the suspect who held up a gas station at gunpoint in Coldwater Wednesday night.

The Coldwater Police Department said officers were called shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday for a report of an armed robbery at the Meijer gas station on E. Chicago Road near the intersection of N. Fiske Road.

The suspect went into the gas station, showed a handgun and demanded money from the cashier. He was able to run away from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the police department.

There were no reports of injuries.

No surveillance photos or description of the suspect were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coldwater Police Department at 517.278.4525.