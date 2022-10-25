COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A Coldwater man has been charged with assault after allegedly shooting a woman with an air rifle, injuring her.

Richard Stolte was arraigned Tuesday on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, felony firearm and third-offense domestic violence, the Branch County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Prosecutors say police were sent to the hospital on Oct. 12 after a woman arrived with “significant injuries.” They soon determined she had been hit by pellets from an air rifle.

The woman remained in the hospital Tuesday.

Stolte’s bond was set at $250,000.