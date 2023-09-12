COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A Coldwater man has been accused of having sexual contact with a minor while he was a volunteer at a community center, according to the Branch County Prosecutor’s Office.

Daniel McFeters faces two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, the office said in a Tuesday release. He was arrested Monday and was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

McFeters was allegedly a volunteer at the Eby Center, a youth and family center in Coldwater, according to the release. While walking a child home from an Eby Center event in September of 2017, McFeters was accused of having sexual contact with her, the prosecutor’s office said. The child was at least 13 but younger than 16 at the time.

The prosecutor’s office also said it investigated potential mandatory reporter violations, since there did not seem to be any official reports from the time of the alleged incident.

McFeters allegedly claimed a meeting, which apparently included multiple mandatory reporters, had been held regarding the time he walked the child home. But of the five individuals accused of having been in the meeting, one was out of the country at the time, three denied having been in the meeting and the remaining one was apparently McFeters’ significant other, the prosecutor’s office said.

Moreover, the victim allegedly said she reported the incident to a board member. The board member denied receiving the report and would likely not qualify as a mandatory reporter, according to the office.

Ultimately, the Branch County Prosecutor’s Office said there was not sufficient evidence to charge anyone with a mandatory reporter violation.