Bronson man arrested on child porn charges

Branch County

by: WOODTV.com staff

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A Bronson man has been arrested, accused of having child pornography.

Rex Allen Otis III has been charged with possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a felony.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force says it arrested March 4 after investigators found out Otis had been allegedly downloading a large amount of child sexually abusive material.

The MSP ICAC Task Force has resources online to help parents talk to their kids about internet safety.

