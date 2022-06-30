BRONSON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Bronson High School student has been accused of sending in a fake bomb threat.

Morgan Payge Fill, 18, faces two felony charges of false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime, as well as two misdemeanor charges of lying to a peace officer and malicious use of telecommunications services in connection to another student, court documents show.

Court documents allege she used Michigan’s anonymous student tip line OK2SAY to send the message, “bomb woll be placed in the lunchroom at 11 to go off at 1105” on March 9 at 10:46 a.m. An investigation tracked that message to her phone, according to a report from a Michigan State Police detective.

A second false tip sent to OK2SAY app at 10:20 a.m. that same day using a device with the same I.P. address claimed a cheerleading coach had invited Fill and another student to drink alcohol at the coach’s house, court documents say. It says Fill had previously been on the cheerleading team.

An investigation found that five false allegations were also sent to OK2SAY in March of 2021. One was a threat to the school, one was a threat to the school that implicated the student referenced in the malicious use of telecommunications charge and three were attacks on that same student, court documents say.

Fill has denied sending the tips and has pleaded not guilty.