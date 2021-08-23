Branch County sheriff’s deputy dies after battle with COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Branch County sheriff’s deputy has died after a battle with coronavirus.

The Branch County Sheriff’s Department released a statement saying Deputy Kevin Kokinis died Sunday after a short stay in the hospital.

Kokinis began his career in 1999, spending it all with the sheriff’s office in the corrections division.

“We at the Sheriff’s Office offer our profound appreciation to Deputy Kokinis for his 22 years of loyal service to his co-workers and to the county. Please join all of us at the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your thoughts and prayers with Deputy Kokinis’s family during their time of grieving. “Deputy Kokinis, we will miss you and that smile.” Branch County Sheriff John Pollack

Service arraignments are pending and will be announced by the sheriff’s office when completed.