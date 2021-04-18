Boy hit by car in Branch Co. dies weeks after crash

A photo of Landen, a 13-year-old boy who was hit by an SUV in Branch County on April 5, 2021. (Courtesy: The Risner Family)

SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A boy has died nearly two weeks after he and his siblings were hit by an SUV in Branch County.

The crash happened April 5 on Ralston Road near Arney Road in Sherwood Township, southwest of Union City. Police say the SUV hit three siblings as they rode their bikes and then drove off. Authorities found the SUV the next day at a home about 11 miles away from where the crash happened.

A bike part found on the scene of the hit and run.

Three children were hospitalized after the crash. Thirteen-year-old Landen was airlifted to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo in critical condition. Roman, 6, had surgery for a femur fracture. A 14-year-old girl was treated for less serious injuries.

Parents confirmed that Landen died Sunday just before 6 a.m. Family members said Landen showed improvement Friday, but things took a turn when his lungs collapsed on Saturday.

Family said Roman had leg surgery and is at home recovering.

The driver has been identified as a 42-year-old man of Sturgis. Michigan State Police says the investigation is ongoing and the prosecutor’s office will decide if any charges should be authorized.

Those interested in supporting and donating to help the family with any expenses can visit their GoFundMe page.