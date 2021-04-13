MSP: Bicyclist killed in Branch County crash

OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a crash near the Indiana border Monday.

Michigan State Police said troopers were called for a report of a crash near the intersection of Angola Road and Nye Road in Ovid Township, south of Coldwater.

Trooper said a bicyclist was heading southbound on Angola when she was struck by a southbound SUV.

The bicyclist, a 25-year-old Coldwater woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

The crash remains under investigation.