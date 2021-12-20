4 Michigan men charged with stealing from tornado-damaged KY homes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Four men from southwest Michigan were arrested for stealing from Kentucky homes that were damaged by the deadly tornadoes, officials say.

Mitchell Stanton of Coldwater, Jesse Stanton of Coldwater, Sevon Gowen of Sturgis and Brandon Ransbottom of Bronson were arrested on Dec. 16 in Princeton, Kentucky, the Kentucky Attorney General said in a release.

Officials say they were taking things from homes and cars.

They face charges of possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property. Three also face drug possession charges.