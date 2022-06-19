GIRARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people were killed in a Saturday afternoon head-on crash in Girard Township.

Just after 3 p.m., deputies with the Branch County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Marshall Road near Bidwell Road for a head-on crash.

When deputies arrived, they found two unresponsive adults in a pickup truck and one unresponsive adult in an SUV.

The woman and driver of the pickup truck, 62-year-old Teresa Mills of Coldwater, was pulled from the truck and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office said she died in the emergency room.

The two passengers in the pickup, 44-year-old Angela Balowski of Union City and 22-year-old William Balowski of Battle Creek, and the driver of the SUV, 44-year-old Christopher Raymond of Bronson, died at the scene, BCSO said.

William Balowski was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies learned that the SUV was heading south on Marshall Road and crossed the centerline, hitting the northbound pickup truck.

The impact stopped both vehicles immediately, the sheriff’s office said.

Marshall Road was closed for about 3.5 hours while crews investigated the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.