3 kids hospitalized after Branch Co. hit-and-run

SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers say three children were hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in Branch County Monday.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. in Sherwood Township on Ralston Road near Arney Road.

A silver Chevrolet Equinox was driving north on Ralston Road when it left the roadway and hit siblings who were riding bikes, according to the Michigan State Police.

A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital. A 7-year-old boy was taken to the hospital by ambulance. A 14-year-old girl, who was standing with her brothers, was also taken to the hospital by family to be examined.

Troopers say the Equinox should have extensive damage to the right front and right side. Damage includes a missing passenger side headlight, missing mirror and the front bumper cover was last seen dragging on the road.

The Equinox was last seen driving west on Blossom Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call MSP at 269.558.0500.