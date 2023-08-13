COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were arrested Sunday morning for allegedly smuggling drugs and cellphones into the Lakeland prison in Coldwater.

The Michigan State Police said troopers and Michigan Department of Corrections officers have been investigating incidents of drugs and cellphones being thrown over the fence at the Lakeland prison.

Around 5 a.m. on Sunday, a vehicle stopped along Marshall Road next to the prison. A 59-year-old Detroit man exited the vehicle and was arrested by officers. A 28-year-old Detroit woman tried to drive off but was stopped by troopers who were waiting nearby MSP said.

Officers found illegal controlled substances and cellphones along with additional evidence.

The man and woman are being held in the Branch County jail on multiple felony charges. Their names have not been released.

MSP said officers are looking into additional suspects.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity near a jail or prison is asked to call and report it to authorities.

The case remains under investigation.