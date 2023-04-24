CALIFORNIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash between a car and a horse-drawn buggy sent one person to the hospital by helicopter and another by ambulance.

The crash happened Saturday around 12:30 a.m. on Southern Road in California Township, near the Michigan-Indiana state line, according to Michigan State Police. The car was headed west on Southern Road near Kelly Road when it hit an Amish horse-drawn buggy that was also headed west in the same lane, troopers said.

The driver of the car, a 35-year-old Indiana man, said he did not see the buggy before the crash. He was not injured, according to MSP.

There were five people riding in the buggy. The driver, a 27-year-old Coldwater man, was taken to the hospital by ambulance. An 18-year-old Montgomery woman who was riding in the buggy was taken to the hospital by helicopter. The other three passengers were treated at the scene, troopers said.

Two people were hospitalized after a crash between a car and an Amish buggy in California Township on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Courtesy Michigan State Police) Two people were hospitalized after a crash between a car and an Amish buggy in California Township on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

The buggy did not have safety lights, according to MSP. It is unknown if there were any seatbelts installed or if it had a slow-moving orange-colored triangle on the back.