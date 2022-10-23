SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed in an early morning head-on crash in Sherwood Township.

Around 12:45 a.m., Michigan State Police troopers were sent to M-60 near Blossom Road for a crash.

Responding troopers learned that a 2000 Pontiac Bonneville, driven by 45-year-old Mollie Salina Royce of Burton, was heading east on M-60. Near Blossom Road, the car crossed the center line and hit a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado head-on. The Pontiac went off the east side of the road and the Silverado went off the west.

Royce died at the scene, MSP said.

The driver of the Silverado, 57-year-old Billy Joe Vanwormer of Colon, was taken to the hospital, MSP said. His condition is unknown.

MSP said it’s unknown if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.