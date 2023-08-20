COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A 24-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Saturday afternoon in Coldwater.

Around 2:40 pm., officers with the Coldwater Department of Public Safety were sent to the area of E. Chicago Street near the southbound I-69 on-ramp after receiving reports that there was a crash, a stabbing victim and possible shots fired.

Responding officers found a 24-year-old Coldwater man with two apparent stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

The suspect was identified as a 38-year-old Indiana man. The department of public safety said he was taken into custody.

The department of public safety said no shots were fired.

It’s unclear what led up to the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Longrey at 517.278.4525.

The stabbing remains under investigation.