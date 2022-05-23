BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed and four people were hurt in a Friday evening crash in Bethel Township.

Just after 5:30 p.m., troopers with the Michigan State Police were sent to the intersection of Gilead Lake Road and Sikorski Road for a crash.

Responding troopers learned that the driver of an SUV heading eastbound on Sikorski Road didn’t stop for the stop sign at the intersection and hit a southbound pickup truck. Both vehicles then left the roadway and ended up in a ditch, MSP said.

Both drivers were taken to a Kalamazoo hospital in serious condition. The extent of their injuries is unknown. Two passengers in the SUV were taken to a Coldwater hospital. They were treated and released.

A passenger in the pickup truck, Laurie Bradley of Bath, was pronounced dead at the scene, MSP said.

Troopers don’t believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.