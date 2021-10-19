1 critically injured, 2 horses killed in crash near Coldwater; driver sought

QUINCY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for the driver who caused a crash that killed two horses and critically injured a pedestrian near Coldwater Monday.

Michigan State Police said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday on N. Briggs Road near the intersection of Strang Road in Branch County’s Quincy Township, northeast of Coldwater.

A southbound vehicle crossed the center line, hitting an oncoming vehicle head-on. There were two pedestrians who were walking nearby with two horses, according to MSP.

The two horses were killed and one of the pedestrians is in critical condition, state police said.

The people inside the southbound vehicle left the scene. No suspect descriptions were released.

State police said alcohol and speed are both assumed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.